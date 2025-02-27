Measles Crisis in Texas: A Wake-Up Call for the Unvaccinated

A tragic measles outbreak in West Texas has resulted in the first reported U.S. death from the disease in a decade, according to state health officials. The epidemic has expanded to over 130 cases across Texas and New Mexico, predominantly affecting unvaccinated children.

The deceased child, who was not vaccinated, passed away in a children's hospital in Lubbock, where officials acknowledge they were unprepared for such an early fatality in the outbreak's fourth week. Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a vaccine critic and the newly appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services, confirmed two deaths but did not elaborate further.

As the situation escalates, health authorities in both states report a significant rise in cases, particularly in a rural Mennonite community with low vaccination rates. This surge underscores the critical need for vaccination programs, as experts warn of potential further spread of the highly contagious disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)