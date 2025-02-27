Netra Kumbh: Bringing Vision to Millions at the Mega Health Camp
Held at the Maha Kumbh 2025, the Netra Kumbh treated over two lakh individuals with eye-related issues. Supported by 'Saksham' and other charitable organizations, the camp offered services like eye tests, spectacles, and cataract referrals. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended, praising the efforts on social media.
- Country:
- India
The recent Maha Kumbh 2025 hosted Netra Kumbh, a mega health camp serving over two lakh individuals seeking eye care, as reported by organizers. The event, which ran from January 6 to February 27, was spearheaded by 'Saksham' with help from other charitable bodies.
On its penultimate day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited with deputy chief ministers to witness the significant accomplishments of the camp, echoing praise for restoring vision to attendees. In his social media posts, the Chief Minister equated restoring eyesight to granting a new life.
The camp, extended by a day beyond its scheduled end, featured 42 registration counters and a team comprising 40 doctors. It provided comprehensive services, including over 2.37 lakh tests, 1.62 lakh spectacles, and numerous cataract referrals. Volunteer medics from across India contributed to this noble cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maghi Purnima: A Sacred Convergence at Maha Kumbh Mela
Divine Dip: Maghi Purnima Bath Marks End of Kalpavas at Maha Kumbh Mela
Millions Gather for Sacred Bath at Maha Kumbh Mela, Unprecedented Arrangements in Place
Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Witnesses Global Pilgrimage as Security Tightens Amid Record Attendance
Millions Flock to Kumbh Mela for Sacred Cleansing