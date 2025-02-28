Pharmac Chief Executive Dr. Sarah Fitt Resigns After 12 Years of Service

Associate Health Minister David Seymour has today acknowledged the resignation of Pharmac Chief Executive Dr. Sarah Fitt and expressed gratitude for her dedicated service to New Zealand’s healthcare system.

Dr. Fitt has been with Pharmac for 12 years, including seven years in the role of Chief Executive. Under her leadership, the organization has played a critical role in expanding medicine access and improving healthcare outcomes for New Zealanders.

“I would like to thank Sarah for her years of dedication and commitment to ensuring better access to medicines. Her leadership has helped Pharmac focus on its core role of increasing opportunities and access to essential treatments for patients,” said Mr. Seymour.

“Since taking on the ministerial responsibility for Pharmac, I have been impressed by Sarah’s unwavering focus on ensuring New Zealanders receive the medicines they need. Her efforts have been instrumental in shaping the organization’s direction and priorities.”

Dr. Fitt’s resignation marks a significant transition for Pharmac, as the agency continues its mission to enhance the availability of life-saving medicines and treatments.

“I acknowledge Sarah’s decision to step down from her role and thank her for her invaluable contributions to modern healthcare in New Zealand. I wish her the very best in her future endeavors,” Mr. Seymour added.

Pharmac will soon begin the process of appointing a new Chief Executive to continue its important work in managing pharmaceutical funding and improving patient access to critical treatments.