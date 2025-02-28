Long-Term Health Risks Persist for Covid-19 Hospitalized Patients

New research from Bichat Hospital reveals alarming long-term health risks for individuals hospitalized with Covid-19. The study shows these patients are at a heightened risk of death or organ disorders even 30 months after discharge.

Women exhibited a greater likelihood of hospitalization due to psychiatric issues compared to men. These findings highlight persisting multi-organ effects of the virus.

Although the study drew from early 2020 cases, before the emergence of newer variants, it underscores the importance of ongoing healthcare for those once hospitalized with Covid-19. The long-term public health implications remain significant, according to Dr. Sarah Tubiana, the study's lead author.

