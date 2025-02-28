Delhi Government Criticized Over Unspent Covid Funds and Ineffectual Response
A CAG report accuses the Delhi government of not utilizing Rs 245 crore from the Centre's emergency Covid fund and delaying vaccine funds. The report criticizes the inefficacy of Rapid Response and Death Audit Committees, highlighting poor fund utilization and decision-making lapses during the Covid pandemic.
The Delhi government came under scrutiny after a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report accused it of failing to utilize a significant portion of the funds allocated by the Centre for Covid-19 emergency response.
The CAG report, presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the Assembly, revealed that out of approximately Rs 788 crore provided by the Centre, only about Rs 542.84 crore was spent by November 2021. Furthermore, funds for vaccination were delayed in reaching the intended agencies.
The report also highlighted the inadequacies of the State Rapid Response Team and Death Audit Committee, claiming they failed to carry out their responsibilities effectively. This, coupled with underutilized funds, severely impacted the response to the pandemic, the report added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
