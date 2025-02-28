Bird Flu Scare in Bihar: Crows Test Positive for Virus
Bihar's Jehanabad district is alarmed after several crows tested positive for bird flu. Officials confirmed the presence of avian influenza following tests on samples from dead crows in the area. Authorities are collecting poultry samples and taking precautionary measures, though Jehanabad isn't declared bird flu-affected yet.
The fear of bird flu has spread across Bihar's Jehanabad district after a batch of dead crows tested positive for the virus, local authorities confirmed on Friday.
District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey revealed that samples taken from crows found in the Police Lines area showed positive results for avian influenza, as determined by tests conducted in a Kolkata laboratory. The deceased birds were wild and migratory, according to officials.
In response, the local department began collecting samples from poultry farms within a three-kilometer radius of the initial site. Despite the outbreak, authorities assure residents that precautionary steps are in place and stress that Jehanabad has not yet been classified as bird flu-affected.
