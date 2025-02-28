Left Menu

Bird Flu Scare in Bihar: Crows Test Positive for Virus

Bihar's Jehanabad district is alarmed after several crows tested positive for bird flu. Officials confirmed the presence of avian influenza following tests on samples from dead crows in the area. Authorities are collecting poultry samples and taking precautionary measures, though Jehanabad isn't declared bird flu-affected yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jehanabad | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:57 IST
Bird Flu Scare in Bihar: Crows Test Positive for Virus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The fear of bird flu has spread across Bihar's Jehanabad district after a batch of dead crows tested positive for the virus, local authorities confirmed on Friday.

District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey revealed that samples taken from crows found in the Police Lines area showed positive results for avian influenza, as determined by tests conducted in a Kolkata laboratory. The deceased birds were wild and migratory, according to officials.

In response, the local department began collecting samples from poultry farms within a three-kilometer radius of the initial site. Despite the outbreak, authorities assure residents that precautionary steps are in place and stress that Jehanabad has not yet been classified as bird flu-affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025