Avian Influenza Detected in Madhya Pradesh: Precautionary Measures Initiated

The Union health ministry reported four cases of highly-pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) in Madhya Pradesh, including in three pet cats and a bird. The detection prompted immediate public health responses.

Following the notification by the animal husbandry department, state protocols were activated. Birds in a live-bird market were culled, and the market closed for three weeks as part of containment efforts.

Sixty-five human samples related to the affected area were collected and tested at the National Institute of Virology, Pune. All tests returned negative for influenza, ensuring no human transmission.

