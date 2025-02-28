Avian Influenza Detected in Madhya Pradesh: Precautionary Measures Initiated
Four cases of H5N1 avian influenza were detected in three cats and a bird in Madhya Pradesh. Public health measures have been implemented as per the Animal Husbandry Department's Action Plan. Tests on 65 human samples from relevant contacts turned out negative for influenza.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:21 IST
- Country:
- India
The Union health ministry reported four cases of highly-pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) in Madhya Pradesh, including in three pet cats and a bird. The detection prompted immediate public health responses.
Following the notification by the animal husbandry department, state protocols were activated. Birds in a live-bird market were culled, and the market closed for three weeks as part of containment efforts.
Sixty-five human samples related to the affected area were collected and tested at the National Institute of Virology, Pune. All tests returned negative for influenza, ensuring no human transmission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian Drone Attack Breaches Chornobyl Containment
Revolutionizing Public Health Education: SRMIST’s Groundbreaking Program
Odisha Hosts Pioneering Summit on Public Healthcare Innovations
The Hidden Risks of Cannabis Legalization: A Growing Public Health Concern
Haryana’s Poultry Eggs Under the Lens: Cyromazine Residue and Public Health Risks