Unlocking the Power of Protein: Herbalife's Guide to Optimal Nutrition

As World Protein Day approaches, Herbalife is focusing on educating the public about the essential role protein plays in nutrition and wellness. Recognizing that many people are unaware of how to effectively incorporate protein into their diets, the company is demystifying this critical nutrient.

Protein is vital for both body and mind, aiding in tissue building, hormone production, and metabolism. Studies demonstrate that a protein-rich diet supports fat loss while preserving muscle mass, making protein a cornerstone for sustainable weight management, even during periods of rest.

Dietitian-Nutritionist Florencia Braga of Herbalife shares insights on protein intake, emphasizing the importance of understanding individual protein needs based on age and dietary preferences. She highlights the benefits of both plant and milk proteins and the value of evenly distributed protein intake to enhance muscle health and overall wellness.

