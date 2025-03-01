Left Menu

Karnataka Contends with Bird Flu Outbreak: Precautionary Measures and Protocols

Karnataka is on high alert following the detection of bird flu cases in three districts. Authorities have implemented mass culling and stringent surveillance measures. No human infections have been reported, and the public is urged not to panic as precautions are in place.

Updated: 01-03-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:59 IST
Karnataka Contends with Bird Flu Outbreak: Precautionary Measures and Protocols
Karnataka has intensified its response after bird flu cases were confirmed in three districts, prompting mass culling and enhanced surveillance efforts, particularly in areas bordering Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, officials reported on Saturday.

Known medically as avian influenza, this zoonotic viral disease can affect poultry and sometimes spill over to mammals, including humans. Current infections have been reported among poultry in Manvi, Chikkaballapur, and Sandur taluks, though human cases remain nonexistent to date.

According to Ansar Ahmed, project director of the integrated disease surveillance programme, preventive measures are in place, with both culling operations and strict containment zones established to curb the disease's spread. Additionally, heightened awareness and guidelines ensure public safety and minimize potential risks, urging calm while comprehensive response strategies evolve.

