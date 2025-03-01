Karnataka Contends with Bird Flu Outbreak: Precautionary Measures and Protocols

Karnataka has intensified its response after bird flu cases were confirmed in three districts, prompting mass culling and enhanced surveillance efforts, particularly in areas bordering Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, officials reported on Saturday.

Known medically as avian influenza, this zoonotic viral disease can affect poultry and sometimes spill over to mammals, including humans. Current infections have been reported among poultry in Manvi, Chikkaballapur, and Sandur taluks, though human cases remain nonexistent to date.

According to Ansar Ahmed, project director of the integrated disease surveillance programme, preventive measures are in place, with both culling operations and strict containment zones established to curb the disease's spread. Additionally, heightened awareness and guidelines ensure public safety and minimize potential risks, urging calm while comprehensive response strategies evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)