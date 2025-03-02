Pope Francis' Battle with Pneumonia: Stable But Critical

Pope Francis is reported to be in stable condition as he continues to battle double pneumonia, now into his 17th day in a Roman hospital, according to Vatican officials on Sunday.

The Vatican released a statement on Saturday evening noting the 88-year-old pontiff's condition had stabilized, following an "isolated" breathing crisis earlier. Despite a peaceful night, a comprehensive medical update is anticipated later on Sunday.

Admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14 due to severe respiratory issues, Pope Francis's condition developed into double pneumonia, a severe infection in both lungs. Although the Vatican reports no fever and stable blood count, the pope remains in need of mechanical ventilation to aid his recovery.

