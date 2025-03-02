Left Menu

Pope Francis' Battle with Pneumonia: Stable But Critical

Pope Francis remains in a stable yet critical condition as he battles double pneumonia in a Rome hospital. Despite improvements, he requires mechanical ventilation and will not partake in public appearances. The pontiff, 88, has a history of lung issues, compounding his current health struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 13:23 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is reported to be in stable condition as he continues to battle double pneumonia, now into his 17th day in a Roman hospital, according to Vatican officials on Sunday.

The Vatican released a statement on Saturday evening noting the 88-year-old pontiff's condition had stabilized, following an "isolated" breathing crisis earlier. Despite a peaceful night, a comprehensive medical update is anticipated later on Sunday.

Admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14 due to severe respiratory issues, Pope Francis's condition developed into double pneumonia, a severe infection in both lungs. Although the Vatican reports no fever and stable blood count, the pope remains in need of mechanical ventilation to aid his recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

