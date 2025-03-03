Left Menu

Najafgarh's Health Transformation: A New Era of Integrated Care

Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited Rural Health Training Centre (RHTC) in Najafgarh, pushing for operational readiness within six months. Plans include skill development, integration of primary, secondary, and AYUSH services, and digital healthcare solutions. The initiative aims to enhance healthcare access, quality, and workforce development.

New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:19 IST
Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviewed the developments at the Rural Health Training Centre (RHTC) in Najafgarh, ordering its full operational readiness within six months.

Nadda emphasized the centre's role in skill development and integrated medical services, pledging central support for enhanced facilities. The RHTC, established in 1937, is evolving as a model institution for primary, secondary, and AYUSH healthcare, along with future tertiary care.

Efforts are underway to bridge primary and tertiary healthcare gaps, upgrade training programs, and embrace IT solutions under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, ensuring residents have access to quality healthcare services close to home.

