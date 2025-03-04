Pope Francis: Resilience Amid Respiratory Setbacks
Pope Francis experienced two respiratory crises but has stabilized enough to only require supplemental oxygen via a nasal tube. Despite the setbacks caused by a complex respiratory infection, he remains alert and is undergoing respiratory physiotherapy. His condition reflects Catholic teachings on the balance between ordinary and extraordinary care.
Pope Francis has stabilized and is no longer reliant on mechanical ventilation, according to updates from the Vatican. He experienced two respiratory crises but is now breathing with the help of high-flow nasal oxygen.
Despite his fragile state, Pope Francis remains alert and is undergoing respiratory physiotherapy. The Vatican confirmed that the crises were due to the original pneumonia infection, not a new bacterial infection.
A spokesperson emphasized Francis' commitment to Catholic teachings regarding end-of-life care, highlighting how he embodies resilience and frailty in the face of health challenges.
