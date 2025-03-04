Pope Francis: Resilience Amid Respiratory Setbacks

Pope Francis has stabilized and is no longer reliant on mechanical ventilation, according to updates from the Vatican. He experienced two respiratory crises but is now breathing with the help of high-flow nasal oxygen.

Despite his fragile state, Pope Francis remains alert and is undergoing respiratory physiotherapy. The Vatican confirmed that the crises were due to the original pneumonia infection, not a new bacterial infection.

A spokesperson emphasized Francis' commitment to Catholic teachings regarding end-of-life care, highlighting how he embodies resilience and frailty in the face of health challenges.

