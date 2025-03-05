Pope Francis' Battle with Pneumonia: A Hospital Update

Pope Francis is currently recovering from a severe case of double pneumonia, according to the Vatican, which reported on Wednesday that the pontiff had a restful night in the hospital.

The 88-year-old was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 after suffering from a serious respiratory infection that required treatment with non-invasive mechanical ventilation to aid his breathing. Despite recent stability, the Vatican described his prognosis as guarded.

This has resulted in his longest public absence since becoming pope 12 years ago, as he continues to get treatment under close medical supervision. His doctors have not indicated when he might be well enough to leave the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)