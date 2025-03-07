WHO Ships Crucial Leprosy Drugs to Nigeria Amid Testing Delays

The World Health Organization has announced plans to dispatch much-needed leprosy drugs to Nigeria, resolving a year-long delay due to testing and supply chain issues. This delay has left thousands, including children, without medication needed to prevent disability caused by the disease.

Nigeria, which reports over 1,000 cases of leprosy annually, ran out of the multi-drug therapy early in 2024 due to bureaucratic obstacles and stringent domestic regulations. The situation has underscored vulnerabilities in the global supply system, affecting nations like India, Brazil, and Indonesia.

With WHO's intervention, a shipment of leprosy medication from India is set for arrival in Nigeria. However, the pause in treatment has led to severe health declines for patients like Awwal Musa and pointed out the critical need for a reliable medication distribution network.

