Pope Francis' Battle: A Fight Against Double Pneumonia

Pope Francis is battling double pneumonia, with a long recovery ahead due to his age and previous respiratory issues. Experts advise rest, while updates from the Vatican suggest a slow path to stability. Constant oxygen support and physiotherapy are part of his treatment plan to aid recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:22 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis has been combating double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli hospital for three weeks, facing a prolonged recovery due to his age and frail health.

The pontiff has not appeared publicly since his admission, and the Vatican offers no timeline for his return to duties, maintaining regular health updates.

Medical professionals stress the importance of rest and rehabilitation, emphasizing the severity of his condition given past respiratory problems. Despite brief signs of improvement, caution prevails as Pope Francis continues oxygen therapy and physiotherapy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

