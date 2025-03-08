Left Menu

Jan Aushadhi Diwas: Transforming Healthcare Access in India

Jan Aushadhi Diwas showcases India's commitment to providing affordable, quality medicines through the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana. Celebrated every March 7, it highlights the success of over 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in alleviating healthcare costs for millions under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 00:40 IST
Jan Aushadhi Diwas: Transforming Healthcare Access in India
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Jan Aushadhi Diwas, underscoring the government's dedication to delivering affordable and high-quality medicines. This initiative aims to promote a healthy India for all citizens.

Celebrated annually on March 7, Jan Aushadhi Diwas marks the success of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana in making generic medicines accessible and affordable to the masses.

Modi emphasized the program's impact on the healthcare sector, stating that with over 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras nationwide, the initiative significantly lowers healthcare costs for millions, notably aiding poor and middle-class families. This expansive network ensures essential and life-saving medicines are within reach, eradicating cost-based healthcare disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025