Jan Aushadhi Diwas: Transforming Healthcare Access in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Jan Aushadhi Diwas, underscoring the government's dedication to delivering affordable and high-quality medicines. This initiative aims to promote a healthy India for all citizens.

Celebrated annually on March 7, Jan Aushadhi Diwas marks the success of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana in making generic medicines accessible and affordable to the masses.

Modi emphasized the program's impact on the healthcare sector, stating that with over 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras nationwide, the initiative significantly lowers healthcare costs for millions, notably aiding poor and middle-class families. This expansive network ensures essential and life-saving medicines are within reach, eradicating cost-based healthcare disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)