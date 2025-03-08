Left Menu

Health Highlights: Major Industry Shifts and Challenges

This report covers significant developments in the health sector, including Johnson & Johnson halting a depression drug trial, USDA disbanding food safety advisory committees, Canadian tobacco lawsuit settlements, and Bayer's legal risks with Roundup. The content highlights the intersection of health policies, business decisions, and legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:28 IST
Johnson & Johnson has announced the suspension of late-stage studies on its experimental depression drug, citing insufficient efficacy. The drug was under trial as an additional treatment for depression patients with anhedonia.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has disbanded two advisory committees focusing on food safety amid cost-cutting strategies. This has sparked concerns regarding the oversight of the food supply.

In another development, a Canadian court has approved a substantial settlement to end ongoing tobacco lawsuits, requiring major tobacco companies to pay billions in damages over claims of inadequate consumer warnings.

