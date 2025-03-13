Amit Shah Unveils Healthcare Revolution in Gandhinagar

In a significant initiative to enhance healthcare access, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that six hospitals will be developed across the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat. This move is directed at offering affordable medical services closer to home for local residents.

One of these facilities includes a 500-bed hospital in Sanand, strategically positioned to serve the local factory workers and beyond. Complementing this are government hospitals in Kalol and the Gandhinagar border. Amit Shah highlighted these developments in a virtual address while inaugurating several infrastructure projects.

The Union Minister also announced infrastructure projects such as a newly constructed railway overbridge on Sanand-Kadi road and the initiation of two flyovers on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway. These efforts underscore the commitment to improving both healthcare and connectivity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)