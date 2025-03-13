Kerala Issues Red Alert Over Dangerous UV Levels
Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has declared a red alert in Palakkad due to high ultraviolet radiation levels. Residents are urged to take safety precautions to avoid health issues like sunburn and eye diseases. Precautions include wearing cotton clothes and using hats or umbrellas outdoors.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has declared a red alert in the Palakkad district, due to escalating levels of ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Authorities have reported the UV index reaching a concerning level of 11, measured at days' peak times between 10 am and 3 pm.
In an official statement, the KSDMA urged the public to exercise caution, warning that extended exposure to UV rays can lead to serious health risks, including sunburn, skin and eye diseases, and increased vulnerability in individuals with weakened immune systems.
Particularly at risk are those working outdoors, including fishermen and bikers, as well as tourists. Safety measures such as wearing full cotton attire, and using hats, umbrellas, and sunglasses when outdoors are recommended to mitigate health risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Bans Plastic in Idli Preparation to Combat Health Risks
Long-Term Health Risks Persist for Covid-19 Hospitalized Patients
26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana claims health risks, torture if extradited to India, appeals US court for stay
From Microplastics to Mortality: Understanding Modern Health Risks