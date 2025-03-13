Kerala Issues Red Alert Over Dangerous UV Levels

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has declared a red alert in the Palakkad district, due to escalating levels of ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Authorities have reported the UV index reaching a concerning level of 11, measured at days' peak times between 10 am and 3 pm.

In an official statement, the KSDMA urged the public to exercise caution, warning that extended exposure to UV rays can lead to serious health risks, including sunburn, skin and eye diseases, and increased vulnerability in individuals with weakened immune systems.

Particularly at risk are those working outdoors, including fishermen and bikers, as well as tourists. Safety measures such as wearing full cotton attire, and using hats, umbrellas, and sunglasses when outdoors are recommended to mitigate health risks.

