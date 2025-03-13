Left Menu

Sweden Pledges Unprecedented Aid to Ukraine

Sweden has announced a substantial aid package exceeding 1.4 billion Swedish crowns to assist Ukraine in reconstruction, development, and humanitarian efforts. The initiative represents Sweden's largest civilian aid program to date, focusing on infrastructure, mine clearance, and health worker training as a gesture of solidarity and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:57 IST
Sweden has committed more than 1.4 billion Swedish crowns, approximately $137.7 million, to aid Ukraine in reconstruction, development, and urgent humanitarian needs, as announced by Minister for International Development Benjamin Dousa on Thursday.

This is Sweden's largest civilian aid initiative, aimed at rebuilding destroyed infrastructure, conducting mine clearance, and training health workers. Benjamin Dousa emphasized that assisting Ukraine is crucial both as a gesture of solidarity and for Sweden's security interests.

In light of recent challenges, Dousa stressed the importance of continued international support for Ukraine, underscoring that global backing should not be taken for granted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

