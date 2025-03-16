Highlights from the World of Health: Key Updates You Need to Know
This update covers a range of recent health news from Dr. Oz's Medicaid stance, the US FDA's vaccine recommendations, and the resignation of FDA's counsel, to global challenges like China's drug procurement issues, Pope Francis' health, and a measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico.
Dr. Mehmet Oz, nominated by Donald Trump to oversee Medicare and Medicaid, remains non-committal about opposing Medicaid cuts. His confirmation hearing was held by the Senate Finance Committee.
The FDA announced influenza vaccine strain recommendations for 2025-2026 without the advisory committee's vote. Hilary Perkins resigned as FDA's top lawyer two days into her role.
A Bayer injunction in Brazil temporarily halts a ruling allowing farmers to seek reimbursement for expired soy seed patents. A European lobby urges China to ensure safety over low pricing in drug procurement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
