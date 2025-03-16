Highlights from the World of Health: Key Updates You Need to Know

Dr. Mehmet Oz, nominated by Donald Trump to oversee Medicare and Medicaid, remains non-committal about opposing Medicaid cuts. His confirmation hearing was held by the Senate Finance Committee.

The FDA announced influenza vaccine strain recommendations for 2025-2026 without the advisory committee's vote. Hilary Perkins resigned as FDA's top lawyer two days into her role.

A Bayer injunction in Brazil temporarily halts a ruling allowing farmers to seek reimbursement for expired soy seed patents. A European lobby urges China to ensure safety over low pricing in drug procurement.

