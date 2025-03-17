Arunachal Pradesh Honors ASHA Workers as Healthcare Heroes
Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Biyuram Wahge lauds ASHA workers at a state convention for their role in promoting healthcare. Wahge calls for stakeholder support to improve healthcare access. The event, organized by the NHM, recognized ASHAs from 26 districts, and highlighted digital tools to enhance hospital navigation.
Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Biyuram Wahge praised Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) for their vital role in healthcare awareness and service access during a state convention.
He urged stakeholders to bolster the state's healthcare system, highlighting ASHAs' dedication amid challenges.
Wahge recognized top performers from 26 districts, promoting NHS's 'Scan & Find' system for improved hospital navigation.
