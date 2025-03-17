Arunachal Pradesh Honors ASHA Workers as Healthcare Heroes

Arunachal Pradesh Health Minister Biyuram Wahge praised Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) for their vital role in healthcare awareness and service access during a state convention.

He urged stakeholders to bolster the state's healthcare system, highlighting ASHAs' dedication amid challenges.

Wahge recognized top performers from 26 districts, promoting NHS's 'Scan & Find' system for improved hospital navigation.

