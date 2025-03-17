Left Menu

Free Treatment Camp Leaves Attendees with Eye Irritation

Over 65 people reported eye irritation after using a hair loss treatment solution at a Punjab camp. An FIR has been filed against the organizer under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and Drugs and Magic Remedies Act. Attendees experienced symptoms including redness and eye watering.

Updated: 17-03-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:44 IST
Free Treatment Camp Leaves Attendees with Eye Irritation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a concerning incident, more than 65 individuals have reported eye irritation following the use of a hair loss treatment solution at a free camp held at a temple in Punjab's Sangrur district.

According to officials, the afflicted individuals attended the camp on Sunday, where they applied a treatment oil promising relief from baldness. Shortly afterward, many began experiencing symptoms like redness and watering of the eyes.

Authorities have responded by filing a case against two persons, including the organizer, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

