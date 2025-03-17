Free Treatment Camp Leaves Attendees with Eye Irritation
Over 65 people reported eye irritation after using a hair loss treatment solution at a Punjab camp. An FIR has been filed against the organizer under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and Drugs and Magic Remedies Act. Attendees experienced symptoms including redness and eye watering.
- Country:
- India
In a concerning incident, more than 65 individuals have reported eye irritation following the use of a hair loss treatment solution at a free camp held at a temple in Punjab's Sangrur district.
According to officials, the afflicted individuals attended the camp on Sunday, where they applied a treatment oil promising relief from baldness. Shortly afterward, many began experiencing symptoms like redness and watering of the eyes.
Authorities have responded by filing a case against two persons, including the organizer, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, with further investigations underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- eye irritation
- hair loss
- camp
- Punjab
- Sangrur
- solution
- complaints
- police
- FIR
- health
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Fast-Tracks Resolution on CLAT 2025 Exam Petitions
Maharashtra CPI(M) State Conference: Resolutions Against Privatization, Communalism
AiVANTA's Dubai Expansion: Revolutionizing Customer Engagement with AI-Powered Solutions
Supreme Court Suggests High Court for Demolition Grievance Resolution
Jammu & Kashmir's Resolution on Special Status Holds Strong