Free Treatment Camp Leaves Attendees with Eye Irritation

In a concerning incident, more than 65 individuals have reported eye irritation following the use of a hair loss treatment solution at a free camp held at a temple in Punjab's Sangrur district.

According to officials, the afflicted individuals attended the camp on Sunday, where they applied a treatment oil promising relief from baldness. Shortly afterward, many began experiencing symptoms like redness and watering of the eyes.

Authorities have responded by filing a case against two persons, including the organizer, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)