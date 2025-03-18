Europe’s Measles Resurgence: A Call for Action Amidst Rising Misinformation

Europe has experienced a staggering rise in measles cases, reaching the highest numbers seen since 1997, according to recent findings from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

With 127,350 reported cases in 2024—almost double the previous year's tally—the resurgence has underscored a critical public health challenge. Dr. Hans Henri P. Kluge from WHO Europe emphasizes that without widespread vaccination, health security remains at risk.

The alarming figures are partly attributed to misinformation campaigns about vaccines. These campaigns have diminished public confidence, leading to decreased vaccination uptake in regions like Bosnia and Herzegovina and Romania. Addressing vaccine hesitancy and countering false narratives are now crucial to curbing further outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)