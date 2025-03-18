Left Menu

India's Healthcare Milestones: Malaria Reduction and Trachoma Elimination

India has achieved significant health milestones, including reducing malaria and eliminating trachoma as public health challenges. Strategies involved targeted vector management, behavioral interventions, and adherence to WHO guidelines. These efforts signify advancements in public health systems and improved public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:43 IST
India's Healthcare Milestones: Malaria Reduction and Trachoma Elimination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has achieved notable successes in public health, decreasing malaria cases and eradicating trachoma as pressing health issues, the Rajya Sabha was briefed. These accomplishments result from comprehensive disease management, vector control, and effective treatments, significantly improving public healthcare outcomes and aligning with WHO criteria.

The approach included rigorous vector management, indoor spraying, and insecticidal net distribution in high-risk malaria zones, as well as behavior change communication and inter-sectoral cooperation. This multifaceted effort contributed greatly to India's exit from WHO's High Burden to High Impact category.

Moreover, the implementation of WHO's SAFE strategy led to India becoming the third Southeast Asian nation to eliminate trachoma as a public health threat, a milestone achieved through extensive surveillance and quality assurance initiatives, enhancing public healthcare service delivery standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025