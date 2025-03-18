India's Healthcare Milestones: Malaria Reduction and Trachoma Elimination

India has achieved notable successes in public health, decreasing malaria cases and eradicating trachoma as pressing health issues, the Rajya Sabha was briefed. These accomplishments result from comprehensive disease management, vector control, and effective treatments, significantly improving public healthcare outcomes and aligning with WHO criteria.

The approach included rigorous vector management, indoor spraying, and insecticidal net distribution in high-risk malaria zones, as well as behavior change communication and inter-sectoral cooperation. This multifaceted effort contributed greatly to India's exit from WHO's High Burden to High Impact category.

Moreover, the implementation of WHO's SAFE strategy led to India becoming the third Southeast Asian nation to eliminate trachoma as a public health threat, a milestone achieved through extensive surveillance and quality assurance initiatives, enhancing public healthcare service delivery standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)