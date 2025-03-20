Left Menu

Revolutionary HoLEP Procedure Transforms Prostate Surgery

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's Department of Urology employs the revolutionary HoLEP procedure, utilizing the first 100 watts Holmium Laser machine in Kongu Region. This advanced technique successfully treats enlarged prostates while avoiding the complications of open surgery, offering minimal postoperative pain and quick recovery for patients with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's Department of Urology is pioneering a new era in prostate surgery with its cutting-edge Holmium Laser Enucleation of Prostate (HoLEP) procedure. As the first in the Kongu Region to introduce the 100 watts Holmium Laser machine, the hospital is setting a new standard in patient care.

HoLEP offers a minimally invasive solution for patients with enlarged prostates significantly reducing risks associated with traditional open surgery, such as bleeding, postoperative pain, and extended hospital stays. Patients benefit from quicker recovery times and the ability to resume blood thinners soon after surgery.

Addressing the symptoms of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), the procedure is a game-changer for the 20-30% of patients requiring surgical intervention. Under the expertise of Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, these advanced surgeries are performed by seasoned professionals ensuring optimal patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

