Revolutionary HoLEP Procedure Transforms Prostate Surgery

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital's Department of Urology is pioneering a new era in prostate surgery with its cutting-edge Holmium Laser Enucleation of Prostate (HoLEP) procedure. As the first in the Kongu Region to introduce the 100 watts Holmium Laser machine, the hospital is setting a new standard in patient care.

HoLEP offers a minimally invasive solution for patients with enlarged prostates significantly reducing risks associated with traditional open surgery, such as bleeding, postoperative pain, and extended hospital stays. Patients benefit from quicker recovery times and the ability to resume blood thinners soon after surgery.

Addressing the symptoms of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), the procedure is a game-changer for the 20-30% of patients requiring surgical intervention. Under the expertise of Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, these advanced surgeries are performed by seasoned professionals ensuring optimal patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)