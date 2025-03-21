Left Menu

World Kidney Day 2025: Unmasking Kidney Health Myths

On World Kidney Day 2025, Manipal Hospital Hebbal held a Kidney Awareness Event addressing the rising cases of kidney disease in India. Renowned nephrologists discussed early detection, transplant procedures, and myths about kidney health. The event introduced Nocturnal Dialysis, enhancing treatment options for patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On World Kidney Day 2025, Manipal Hospital Hebbal was at the forefront of raising awareness about kidney health, as the institution hosted a pivotal Kidney Awareness Event. Notable healthcare specialists converged to deliberate on the pressing issue of chronic kidney disease (CKD), which affects nearly 10% of India's population.

In-depth panel discussions highlighted the necessity of early detection and dispelled myths surrounding kidney transplants. These sessions illuminated the fact that, contrary to popular belief, early detection can mitigate the need for dialysis or transplants in many CKD patients, as explained by Dr. Kathulapali Krishna.

Another significant advancement highlighted during the discussions was the introduction of Nocturnal Dialysis at Manipal Hospital Hebbal. Dr. Deepak Kumar Chithralli emphasized its benefits over conventional dialysis, promising better patient outcomes and improved life quality. Manipal Hospital Hebbal continues to spearhead initiatives in kidney care.

