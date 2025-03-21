Livlong 365's ABHA Integration Set To Transform Digital Health Landscape

Livlong 365, an OPD healthcare platform, is gearing up for a substantial increase in its user base by the fiscal year 2026. This forecast comes on the heels of its integration with the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), company officials announced on Friday.

The platform, accessible on Android and iOS, empowers users to manage their ABHA ID, which ensures seamless access to health records across various healthcare facilities. Gaurav Dubey, founder and CEO of Livlong 365, expressed optimism about a 200-300 per cent growth in ABHA linkages in the upcoming months.

The ABHA integration is projected to significantly boost user engagement in its inaugural year, fostering digital health adoption across India. As part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, this initiative aims to streamline healthcare delivery and efficient record-keeping via a unified digital health ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)