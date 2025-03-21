Left Menu

Livlong 365's ABHA Integration Set To Transform Digital Health Landscape

The OPD healthcare platform, Livlong 365, anticipates significant growth in its user base by FY2026 following its integration with Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA). This move is expected to drive substantial growth in ABHA linkages and contribute to the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission's goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:14 IST
Livlong 365's ABHA Integration Set To Transform Digital Health Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Livlong 365, an OPD healthcare platform, is gearing up for a substantial increase in its user base by the fiscal year 2026. This forecast comes on the heels of its integration with the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), company officials announced on Friday.

The platform, accessible on Android and iOS, empowers users to manage their ABHA ID, which ensures seamless access to health records across various healthcare facilities. Gaurav Dubey, founder and CEO of Livlong 365, expressed optimism about a 200-300 per cent growth in ABHA linkages in the upcoming months.

The ABHA integration is projected to significantly boost user engagement in its inaugural year, fostering digital health adoption across India. As part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, this initiative aims to streamline healthcare delivery and efficient record-keeping via a unified digital health ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025