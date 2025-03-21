President Murmu Advocates Holistic Health at AIIMS Convocation

In a compelling address at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) 49th annual convocation, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the enduring benefits of Ayurveda and traditional medical practices, contrasting them with modern medicine's relatively short-term approach.

Praising AIIMS for its integration of ancient healing methods with modern techniques, Murmu acknowledged its success as a 'made-in-India' model, underscoring its role in national healthcare and education. She encouraged the graduates to adopt a proactive, preventive approach aligning with the principles of Medicine 3.0.

The president called for a focus on gender equality in healthcare and an increased awareness of mental health issues. She emphasized AIIMS's pivotal role beyond clinical practice, advocating for research, education, and inclusive healthcare protocols, particularly as life expectancy increases and lifestyle-related diseases rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)