Left Menu

President Murmu Advocates Holistic Health at AIIMS Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of Ayurveda and traditional medicine systems' long-term health approach during an AIIMS event. She praised AIIMS for its harmony of tradition and modernity, urging proactive healthcare practices. Murmu highlighted the significance of gender equality and mental health awareness in health protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:53 IST
President Murmu Advocates Holistic Health at AIIMS Convocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) 49th annual convocation, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the enduring benefits of Ayurveda and traditional medical practices, contrasting them with modern medicine's relatively short-term approach.

Praising AIIMS for its integration of ancient healing methods with modern techniques, Murmu acknowledged its success as a 'made-in-India' model, underscoring its role in national healthcare and education. She encouraged the graduates to adopt a proactive, preventive approach aligning with the principles of Medicine 3.0.

The president called for a focus on gender equality in healthcare and an increased awareness of mental health issues. She emphasized AIIMS's pivotal role beyond clinical practice, advocating for research, education, and inclusive healthcare protocols, particularly as life expectancy increases and lifestyle-related diseases rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025