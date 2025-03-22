Left Menu

Tragic Loss Exposes Illicit Healthcare Practices

A pregnant woman and her unborn child died during delivery at an illegal 'hospital' in Budhana. The unregistered facility led to the arrest of a woman posing as a doctor. Authorities have since sealed the establishment, and a thorough investigation is underway to prevent future occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:40 IST
Tragic Loss Exposes Illicit Healthcare Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Budhana town as a pregnant woman and her unborn child tragically lost their lives during delivery at a facility operating illegally.

The establishment, named 'Raj Health Care,' was not registered and was posing a severe risk to patients, leading to the arrest of Sarika Rajput, who posed as a doctor.

Local authorities have shut down the facility, while a police probe continues to ensure such unauthorized medical practices are eradicated. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination to gather further evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025