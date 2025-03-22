Tragic Loss Exposes Illicit Healthcare Practices
A pregnant woman and her unborn child died during delivery at an illegal 'hospital' in Budhana. The unregistered facility led to the arrest of a woman posing as a doctor. Authorities have since sealed the establishment, and a thorough investigation is underway to prevent future occurrences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Budhana town as a pregnant woman and her unborn child tragically lost their lives during delivery at a facility operating illegally.
The establishment, named 'Raj Health Care,' was not registered and was posing a severe risk to patients, leading to the arrest of Sarika Rajput, who posed as a doctor.
Local authorities have shut down the facility, while a police probe continues to ensure such unauthorized medical practices are eradicated. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination to gather further evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
