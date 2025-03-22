Tragic Loss Exposes Illicit Healthcare Practices

A tragic incident unfolded in Budhana town as a pregnant woman and her unborn child tragically lost their lives during delivery at a facility operating illegally.

The establishment, named 'Raj Health Care,' was not registered and was posing a severe risk to patients, leading to the arrest of Sarika Rajput, who posed as a doctor.

Local authorities have shut down the facility, while a police probe continues to ensure such unauthorized medical practices are eradicated. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination to gather further evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)