Jharkhand Ophthalmological Society: Leading Eye Health Revolution in India

The Jharkhand Ophthalmological Society (JHOS) has been named the best eye society in India for its scientific, educational, and public health initiatives. JHOS will receive awards at the 40th Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress, recognizing its efforts in eye health awareness across Jharkhand, including seminars and skill transfer courses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-03-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 19:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Ophthalmological Society (JHOS) has been recognized as India's top eye society, commended for its diligent efforts in scientific, educational activities, and organizing public health awareness camps.

The All India Ophthalmological Society will honor JHOS during the inauguration of the 40th Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress on April 3 in New Delhi. JHOS stands out for spearheading initiatives such as eye health awareness camps, especially in remote areas, including regions affected by Naxal activities.

Dr. Bharti Kashyap, a key figure within JHOS, highlights the society's successful campaigns on eye donation, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy awareness, covering 142 campaigns statewide. JHOS also advances ophthalmic knowledge by organizing 94 seminars and surgical skill transfer courses across several medical institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

