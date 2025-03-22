Pope Francis Set for Hospital Discharge, Plans Public Blessing

Pope Francis, who was admitted to the hospital with a serious respiratory infection, is set to be discharged on Sunday, as announced by one of his doctors. The 88-year-old pontiff will need a two-month rest period at the Vatican to fully recover from his condition.

While battling double pneumonia, Francis has been largely absent from the public eye, with the Vatican releasing only a solitary photo showing him in prayer last week. Despite his condition, the pope intends to make his first public appearance in over five weeks, offering a blessing from the hospital window.

Traditionally, Pope Francis conducts a weekly prayer from St. Peter's Square, but this routine was halted following his hospital admission on February 14. As he prepares to return to public view from Rome's Gemelli Hospital, his followers look forward to his recovery and continued spiritual guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)