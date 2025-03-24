Record Measles Outbreak and Landmark Bayer Verdict Shake U.S.
Rising measles cases in Texas and New Mexico have reached 351, marking one of the largest outbreaks in the U.S. over the past decade. Meanwhile, Bayer faces a $2.1 billion verdict over its Roundup weed killer, linking the product to cancer in a Georgia trial, which they plan to appeal.
Health officials report a surge in measles across Texas and New Mexico, with cases rising to 351. This new figure, up by 34 in just three days, signifies one of the largest measles outbreaks in the U.S. over the last ten years. The latest data from the CDC highlights the gravity of the situation.
Adding to legal woes, Bayer faces a significant financial setback. A Georgia jury has mandated the multinational to pay over $2 billion to a plaintiff who alleged that Bayer's Roundup weed killer caused his cancer. This substantial verdict marks one of the largest compensations related to Roundup, and Bayer has announced plans to appeal.
These developments underscore critical health and business challenges, with implications stretching across public health and corporate liability, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Bayer navigate these ongoing issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tournament Thrills and Surprises: A Roundup of Sports Headlines
Health Sector Highlights: Transgender Care Controversy, Cancer Survivors’ Campaign, and Drug Developments
India's Ambitious Plan: 200 Day Cancer Care Centers by 2026
Rwanda Strengthens Cancer Control Measures Amid Growing Health Concerns
Gastrointestinal cancer diagnosis with AI: Faster, more accurate abdominal CT scan analysis