Financial Shake-Ups and Power Moves: Key Stories
Key financial news stories include HSBC's controversial firing of bankers without bonuses on payday, British Steel's Chinese owner's rejection of a UK government subsidy causing job concerns, MFE's takeover bid for ProSieben, and the resolution of Nigel Farage's dispute with NatWest over bank account closures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 08:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 08:09 IST
In a surprising turn of events, HSBC terminated investment bankers on their bonus payday, with many receiving no bonuses. This controversial move has raised eyebrows in financial circles.
Meanwhile, British Steel's owner, Jingye, rebuffed a significant £500 million lifeline from the UK government. The refusal intensifies fears for jobs at the company.
Adding to the dynamic financial landscape, MFE, the media group under the Berlusconi family, has made a €1.3 billion offer to take over German broadcaster ProSieben. In a separate development, NatWest and Nigel Farage resolved their disagreement over account closures.
