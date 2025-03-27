Financial Shake-Ups and Power Moves: Key Stories

In a surprising turn of events, HSBC terminated investment bankers on their bonus payday, with many receiving no bonuses. This controversial move has raised eyebrows in financial circles.

Meanwhile, British Steel's owner, Jingye, rebuffed a significant £500 million lifeline from the UK government. The refusal intensifies fears for jobs at the company.

Adding to the dynamic financial landscape, MFE, the media group under the Berlusconi family, has made a €1.3 billion offer to take over German broadcaster ProSieben. In a separate development, NatWest and Nigel Farage resolved their disagreement over account closures.

(With inputs from agencies.)