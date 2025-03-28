Left Menu

Haryana's Battle Against Cancer: Early Detection and Free Care Initiatives

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao reveals efforts to combat non-communicable diseases, focusing on early cancer detection. With over 80 lakh screened, comprehensive services are provided, including free cancer care and travel facilities. Statewide, health institutions offer advanced diagnostic and treatment options, supporting affected patients comprehensively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Health Department is actively conducting Population Based Screening (PBS) for individuals aged 30 and above to facilitate early detection of non-communicable diseases, including cancer. Health Minister Arti Singh Rao announced that approximately 80 lakh have been screened out of a target 1.1 crore population.

Rao highlighted risk factors determined by PGIMER Chandigarh's Risk Factor Assessment Survey, citing unhealthy lifestyle choices and environmental hazards as significant contributors to rising cancer cases in the state. The government is utilizing National Programmes to educate citizens on prevention and provide advanced diagnostic facilities in district hospitals.

Comprehensive cancer care services are offered freely at designated hospitals with state-of-the-art technology like Linear Accelerators. Monthly financial aid and free travel for treatment are among several measures assisting cancer patients. These initiatives are indicative of the state's commitment to improve healthcare access and outcomes for vulnerable citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

