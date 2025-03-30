Health Headlines: Shifting Trends and Challenges

In the dynamic world of health news, significant developments are unfolding globally. From business forecasts in pharmaceuticals to evolving social trends and cybersecurity threats, the landscape is continually shifting.

Bank of America reports that Novo Nordisk's Q1 projections may fall short due to underperformance in Wegovy and Ozempic sales, suggesting possible future adjustments in guidance. Meanwhile, a court has ordered a Johnson & Johnson unit to pay $1.64 billion for illegal HIV drug promotions.

Socially, traditional family roles in Latin America are changing as more women opt out of motherhood, significantly impacting birth rates in the region. In technology, the FBI is investigating a major cyber breach at Oracle. Medical developments include the U.S. FDA authorizing a home test for STIs and Pfizer CEO's proposal for job cuts following financial impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)