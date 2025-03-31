A Decade of Transformation: India's Health Infrastructure Revolution

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the significant advancements in India's health infrastructure achieved under the Narendra Modi government over the last decade. Speaking at an event at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Shah outlined the transformative initiatives addressing both primary and tertiary levels of healthcare nationwide.

During his address, Shah unveiled a statue of Maharaja Agrasen and inaugurated a new ICU while laying the groundwork for a postgraduate hostel. He credited the government's efforts for uplifting 25 crore people from poverty, constructing homes for four crore economically disadvantaged individuals, and providing essential resources such as toilets and food grains to millions.

Highlighting the expansion in the health sector, Shah noted a remarkable increase in AIIMS and medical colleges since 2014. The budget for healthcare rose from Rs 37,000 crore in 2013-14 to a projected Rs 1.37 lakh crore by 2025-26. Notable attendees included Haryana's Chief Minister and prominent BJP leaders, underscoring the importance of this milestone.

