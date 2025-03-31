Left Menu

A Decade of Transformation: India's Health Infrastructure Revolution

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Modi government for significantly enhancing India's health infrastructure over the past decade. Addressing an event, Shah highlighted initiatives like the increase in AIIMS and medical colleges, and upliftment efforts such as housing and poverty alleviation measures impacting millions of lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:49 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the significant advancements in India's health infrastructure achieved under the Narendra Modi government over the last decade. Speaking at an event at Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Shah outlined the transformative initiatives addressing both primary and tertiary levels of healthcare nationwide.

During his address, Shah unveiled a statue of Maharaja Agrasen and inaugurated a new ICU while laying the groundwork for a postgraduate hostel. He credited the government's efforts for uplifting 25 crore people from poverty, constructing homes for four crore economically disadvantaged individuals, and providing essential resources such as toilets and food grains to millions.

Highlighting the expansion in the health sector, Shah noted a remarkable increase in AIIMS and medical colleges since 2014. The budget for healthcare rose from Rs 37,000 crore in 2013-14 to a projected Rs 1.37 lakh crore by 2025-26. Notable attendees included Haryana's Chief Minister and prominent BJP leaders, underscoring the importance of this milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

