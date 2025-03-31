Left Menu

Delhi's Battle Against Mosquitoes: A Civic Call to Action

Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar has issued directives to curb mosquito breeding. Emphasizing the absence of treatment for diseases like dengue, the commissioner urges institutions to follow guidelines, including weekly cleaning of water coolers and appointing nodal officers. Violations could result in legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar has called for strict measures to prevent mosquito breeding across the city. He emphasized the need for institutions and workplaces to coordinate with the civic body to control diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

Noting the lack of specific treatments or vaccines for these mosquito-borne diseases, Kumar urged institutions to follow guidelines to eliminate Aedes mosquito breeding at the source. This includes covering water tanks, regularly repainting water coolers, and ensuring they are cleaned at least weekly.

He warned that under the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Malaria and Other Mosquito-Borne Diseases) Bye-laws, it is illegal to create mosquito breeding conditions. Non-compliance could lead to legal notices, fines, and police complaints under Section 271 of the IPC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

