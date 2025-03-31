Left Menu

Mass Hospitalisation Due to Adulterated Buckwheat Flour in Dehradun

Over 100 people were hospitalized in Dehradun due to suspected food poisoning from adulterated 'kuttu' flour. Police sealed 22 shops after investigation and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured adequate treatment and directed a thorough inquiry. The contaminated flour was sourced from Saharanpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:06 IST
Mass Hospitalisation Due to Adulterated Buckwheat Flour in Dehradun
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Dehradun, more than 100 individuals were hospitalized following a food poisoning outbreak, suspected to have been caused by adulterated 'kuttu' (buckwheat) flour, according to local officials.

Dehradun's Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh reported that 66 patients were admitted to Coronation Hospital, while 44 others were taken to Doon Medical College and Hospital. Fortunately, all patients are currently stable.

The contaminated flour was traced back to Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. In response, authorities have sealed 22 shops selling the flour, confiscated related food items, and initiated questioning of shopkeepers. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected and ordered an investigation to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025