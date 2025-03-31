Mass Hospitalisation Due to Adulterated Buckwheat Flour in Dehradun

In Dehradun, more than 100 individuals were hospitalized following a food poisoning outbreak, suspected to have been caused by adulterated 'kuttu' (buckwheat) flour, according to local officials.

Dehradun's Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh reported that 66 patients were admitted to Coronation Hospital, while 44 others were taken to Doon Medical College and Hospital. Fortunately, all patients are currently stable.

The contaminated flour was traced back to Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. In response, authorities have sealed 22 shops selling the flour, confiscated related food items, and initiated questioning of shopkeepers. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected and ordered an investigation to prevent future incidents.

