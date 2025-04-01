BD Hosts Groundbreaking Workshop on MRD Assessment in Acute Leukemia

BD Life Sciences-Biosciences conducted a pivotal workshop at Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore, focusing on contemporary methods in Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) assessment for leukemia and myeloma. The event attracted approximately 75 participants, including leading medical professionals from India, the Philippines, and Australia.

During the workshop, experts delved into the technical nuances of MRD assessment, emphasizing the utility of flow cytometry—a process critical for analyzing microscopic particles like cells and chromosomes. The session underscored the role of flow cytometry in detecting MRD and improving patient outcomes.

Atul Grover, Managing Director of BD India/South Asia, highlighted the goal of the workshop to bridge knowledge gaps in laboratory practices and advance clinical technology for better healthcare delivery. BD continues to push boundaries in medical technology, aiming to lower healthcare costs and expand access to quality care.

