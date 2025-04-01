Unveiled: The Human Threshold for Extreme Heat

A groundbreaking study by researchers at the University of Ottawa reveals that humans may have a lower threshold for extreme heat than previously believed. This discovery is pivotal for preparing cities for increasingly hot summers in our warming world.

The study exposed 12 volunteers to extreme temperatures and humidity to pinpoint when maintaining a stable body temperature becomes impossible. Participants experienced 42 degrees Celsius with 57% humidity, representing a 'real feel' of 62 degrees Celsius.

The findings, published in the 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences', imply critical revisions in our understanding of human limits against extreme heat. This research prompts urgent updates to health policies and climate modeling, highlighting the increasing physiological strain during prolonged heat exposure due to climate change.

