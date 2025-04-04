Multi-State ED Raids: Unraveling Ayushman Bharat Fraud Nexus

The Enforcement Directorate launched extensive searches on Friday across multiple states, targeting premises associated with the former Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta's private secretary. The action is part of a wide-ranging money laundering investigation into alleged malpractices within the Ayushman Bharat scheme, officials disclosed.

Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the federal agency conducted raids at 21 locations in Jharkhand, Delhi, and West Bengal. The targeted sites included those linked to Gupta and associates, Om Prakash Singh, and other prominent suspects, such as consultants and former executives of involved companies. Central paramilitary forces provided security during the operations.

The investigation encompasses officials from the Jharkhand State Arogya Society and multiple Third-Party Administrators. In addition, the ED suspects the creation of crime proceeds through fraudulent activities like hospital empanelment manipulation and processing fake claims, facilitated by questionable commissions and kickbacks. The Ayushman Bharat scheme aims to provide universal healthcare across India.

