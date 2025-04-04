Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes MSF: Staff Member Killed in Gaza Air Strike

Médecins Sans Frontières expressed devastation over the death of its staff member, Hussam Al Loulou, killed in a Gaza air strike, marking the second such incident within two weeks. Al Loulou died on April 1 alongside his wife and daughter, highlighting the volatile environment in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:14 IST
  • Switzerland

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported a tragic loss as Hussam Al Loulou, a staff member, was killed in an air strike in central Gaza. This incident, occurring on April 1, has deeply saddened the global medical charity.

The attack also claimed the lives of Al Loulou's wife and 28-year-old daughter, intensifying the tragedy for the family and the organization. This follows another devastating strike just two weeks prior.

MSF's statement highlights the perilous conditions in Gaza and the ongoing risks faced by humanitarian workers in conflict zones. The organization mourns the loss while continuing to deliver essential medical aid in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

