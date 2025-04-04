Tragedy Strikes MSF: Staff Member Killed in Gaza Air Strike

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported a tragic loss as Hussam Al Loulou, a staff member, was killed in an air strike in central Gaza. This incident, occurring on April 1, has deeply saddened the global medical charity.

The attack also claimed the lives of Al Loulou's wife and 28-year-old daughter, intensifying the tragedy for the family and the organization. This follows another devastating strike just two weeks prior.

MSF's statement highlights the perilous conditions in Gaza and the ongoing risks faced by humanitarian workers in conflict zones. The organization mourns the loss while continuing to deliver essential medical aid in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)