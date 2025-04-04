Crackdown Urged on Fake Paneer in India

Food Minister Pralhad Joshi has urged Health Minister JP Nadda to take swift action against the widespread sale of fake and adulterated paneer in fast food joints, restaurants, and markets across India.

In a letter to the Health Minister, Joshi highlighted numerous consumer complaints received through the National Consumer Helpline, indicating an alarming increase in the distribution of counterfeit paneer.

'Consumption of such fake and adulterated food items may also lead to severe and chronic health issues,' said Joshi, advocating for strict adherence to food safety standards nationwide to protect public health and maintain consumer trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)