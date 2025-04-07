Texas Investigates WK Kellogg's Health Claims Amidst Health Sector Developments

Texas has initiated an investigation into breakfast cereal maker WK Kellogg, citing concerns that the company's health-related advertising might contravene state laws. Attorney General Ken Paxton's office highlighted that some WK Kellogg cereals contain artificial coloring linked to health issues, including hyperactivity and obesity.

In other health news, Chinese biotech firm Duality Biotherapeutics launched a substantial IPO in Hong Kong, seeking to gauge market interest during a turbulent period for global stocks. Additionally, Viatris has agreed to a $335 million settlement over opioid claims as part of a broader $50 billion litigation landscape.

Meanwhile, the health sector is addressing diverse challenges, from a severe measles outbreak in Texas to the restoration ask for U.S. disease-testing labs. Promising drug trial results from Rhythm Pharmaceuticals offer hope for rare obesity disorder treatment, demonstrating ongoing health-related innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)