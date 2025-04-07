Left Menu

Texas Investigates WK Kellogg's Health Claims Amidst Health Sector Developments

Texas has launched a probe into WK Kellogg over potential misconduct in health-related advertising. The state attorney general criticizes its use of harmful additives. Meanwhile, Duality Biotherapeutics tests the market with an IPO, and Viatris resolves opioid claims. The health sector continues to grapple with challenges, from measles outbreaks to drug trials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:27 IST
Texas has initiated an investigation into breakfast cereal maker WK Kellogg, citing concerns that the company's health-related advertising might contravene state laws. Attorney General Ken Paxton's office highlighted that some WK Kellogg cereals contain artificial coloring linked to health issues, including hyperactivity and obesity.

In other health news, Chinese biotech firm Duality Biotherapeutics launched a substantial IPO in Hong Kong, seeking to gauge market interest during a turbulent period for global stocks. Additionally, Viatris has agreed to a $335 million settlement over opioid claims as part of a broader $50 billion litigation landscape.

Meanwhile, the health sector is addressing diverse challenges, from a severe measles outbreak in Texas to the restoration ask for U.S. disease-testing labs. Promising drug trial results from Rhythm Pharmaceuticals offer hope for rare obesity disorder treatment, demonstrating ongoing health-related innovations.

