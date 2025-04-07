Empowering Andhra Pradesh: Naidu's Vision for a Healthier Tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for significant lifestyle changes among the state's residents, advising them to limit their consumption of salt, oil, and sugar to prevent health issues. Naidu also advocated for daily physical activity, meditation, and prayer to combat diseases.

During a press conference at the Secretariat, Naidu unveiled a new initiative, the Digital Health Nerve Centre (DiNC), scheduled to begin in Kuppam on June 15. The program will leverage technology, including an app for health advice and telemedicine consultations, to enhance healthcare access and improve disease management.

Naidu announced an ambitious plan for a mega global medi-city in Amaravati, aiming to transform the region into a hub for health tourism. The state is collaborating with the union government and Qatar for this project, contributing to a broader initiative to develop 25 medi-cities across India.

