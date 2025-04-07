UN Agencies Urge Ceasefire Renewal Amidst Gaza Crisis

In a significant plea, the heads of six United Nations agencies urged the urgent renewal of the ceasefire in Gaza. The ongoing conflict has resulted in severe shortages of aid and a rising civilian death toll since Israel resumed military actions against Hamas on March 18.

The entry of new humanitarian supplies into the Palestinian enclave has been completely halted since March 2, when Israel blocked aid trucks. This move came as discussions for advancing a now-broken truce and negotiations for the release of remaining hostages held by Hamas reached an impasse.

The agencies, including the U.N.'s aid coordination agency (OCHA) and the World Food Programme, expressed grave concern. "More than 2.1 million people are trapped, bombed, and starving again, while essential supplies like food, medicine, fuel, and shelter accumulate at crossing points," they stated.

