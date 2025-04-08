Left Menu

Maternal Diabetes and Neurodevelopment: Uncovering the Risks to Future Generations

A study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology reveals that maternal diabetes may increase risks of autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders in children. The findings are based on data from 56 million mother-child pairs. Researchers call for cautious interpretation and further investigation into potential causal links.

Maternal diabetes is potentially linked to a heightened risk of autism and other neurodevelopmental disorders in children, suggests a new study in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology. Researchers found a 25% increased risk of autism, 30% for ADHD, and 32% for intellectual disabilities among children of mothers with diabetes.

Despite these findings, experts, including those from Central South University in China, urge cautious interpretation of the results, citing insufficient evidence of a direct causal relationship. The study analyzed over 56 million mother-child pairs, pointing to significant global health implications given the rising rates of maternal diabetes spurred by factors such as obesity and an older maternal age.

Emphasizing the need for medical support and monitoring, researchers advocate for further studies to uncover the underlying reasons for the association between maternal diabetes and children's neurodevelopmental disorders. This research could inform strategies to mitigate risks and improve outcomes for future generations.

