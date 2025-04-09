Left Menu

Centenarian Triumphs: Complex Surgery Conquers Age and Ailments

Be Well Hospitals in East Tambaram successfully performed a hip replacement on a 101-year-old patient despite severe health challenges such as pneumonia and kidney failure. This rare surgical success highlights the importance of coordinated and patient-centered care, emphasizing the role of multidisciplinary teams in high-risk procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:54 IST
In an unprecedented medical feat, Be Well Hospitals in East Tambaram executed a successful hip replacement on a 101-year-old male patient grappling with several dire health conditions. The patient, admitted with a fractured neck of the femur, faced pneumonia, acute kidney failure, and signs of heart failure, necessitating an intricate surgical approach.

According to Dr. Gopinath Duraiswamy, Clinical Lead and Senior Orthopedic Surgeon at the hospital, conducting surgery on a centenarian with compounded medical issues necessitated exhaustive planning and precision. A multidisciplinary team, including specialists in anesthesiology, nephrology, and cardiology, collaborated to ensure the complex procedure proceeded without incident, leading to a stable recovery.

The case underscores the vital role of integrated, patient-focused care in managing complex surgeries, as emphasized by Dr. C.J. Vetrievel, Founder of Be Well Hospitals. The hospital network, which operates across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, aims to deliver critical medical care accessible to all demographics, regardless of age or medical condition.

