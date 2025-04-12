Single or Divorced: Lower Dementia Risk?

A surprising study led by Florida State University indicates that single or divorced individuals might have a lower chance of developing dementia compared to those who are married. This new research challenges conventional wisdom, which typically associates marriage with multiple health benefits, such as a reduced risk of heart disease and a longer life span.

The researchers evaluated data from over 24,000 Americans, observing them for up to 18 years. Initial results suggested that all unmarried groups faced a reduced risk of dementia. However, a deeper analysis, accounting for factors like smoking and depression, revealed that only divorced and never-married individuals maintained a lowered risk.

Interestingly, relationship dynamics, such as marriage quality and social connections, may be key to understanding these results. While the study highlights discrepancies in earlier research, it underscores the complexity of how relationships impact our cognitive health, suggesting that personal fulfillment might play a significant role.

